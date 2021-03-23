UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Quarantine In Germany To Be Extended Until April 18 - Chancellor Merkel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:50 AM

Coronavirus Quarantine in Germany to Be Extended Until April 18 - Chancellor Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following a discussion with regional heads of further steps to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), said the quarantine in Germany was extended until April 18, whereas related restrictions would be toughened during the Easter period - on April 1 to April 5.

According to the German chancellor, the decision was made to toughen the isolation regime on April 1-5, and April 1 and April 3 were declared "days of rest."

Religious meetings for Easter in the Roman Catholic and Protestant churches (April 4) will be held online.

