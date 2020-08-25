UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Reinfection Shows Herd Immunity Unlikely To Wipe Out COVID-19 - HKU

Tue 25th August 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The first confirmed case of reinfection in a man who recovered from COVID-19 shows that herd immunity will not defeat the virus, a research paper by the University of Hong Kong (HKU) indicates.

The paper, which has been accepted by the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, says a 33-year-old man from Hong Kong contracted the disease for a second time more than four months after the initial infection.

"It is unlikely that herd immunity can eliminate SARS-CoV-2, although is it possible that subsequent infections may be milder," it reads.

The patient displayed mild symptoms during the first episode in March and was discharged from hospital after 16 days. He tested positive again in August after coming back to Hong Kong from Spain via the United Kingdom.

Blood tests pointed to an acute infection but the patient remained asymptomatic.

The scientists insisted that this was indeed a case of reinfection because the viral strain detected in the second episode was completely different from the strain found in the first one.

"The first viral genome is most closely related to strains from the USA or England collected in March and April 2020, while the second viral genome is most closely related to strains from Switzerland and England collected in July and August 2020," the paper reads.

HKU researchers predict that the virus will likely continue to circulate in the human population, as reinfection is common for "seasonal" coronaviruses. In some instances, reinfection happens even despite a "static level" of antibodies.

