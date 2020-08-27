UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus-Related Curfew In Gaza Strip Extended By Three Days - Interior Ministry

Thu 27th August 2020 | 05:50 AM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The coronavirus-related curfew in the Gaza Strip has been extended by three days, representatives of the Interior and Health ministries of the Palestinian enclave said at a joint press conference.

"In connection with the coronavirus situation in the Gaza Strip, the Interior and Health ministries decided to extend the state of emergency and curfew... by 72 hours. The measures will be eased should the epidemiological situation change," the enclave's Deputy Interior Minister Tawfiq Abu Naim said.

Two people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and more than 15 newly infected people have been registered in the Gaza Strip in the past few days.

"We expect hundreds of cases.

.. to emerge in the near future. We will fight the rapid spread of the virus with government restrictive measures, including a complete ban on movement on streets and roads," Abu Naim said.

Overnight to Tuesday, a curfew in the Gaza Strip was imposed for 48 hours after four cases of coronavirus were detected inside the enclave. The Gaza authorities also decided to close educational institutions during the curfew, close mosques, markets, banquet halls and clubs and ban all types of gatherings.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 815,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 23.7 million.

