Coronavirus-Related Curfew In Gaza Strip Extended By 48 Hours - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:50 AM

Coronavirus-Related Curfew in Gaza Strip Extended by 48 Hours - Interior Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The curfew in the Gaza Strip has been extended by 48 hours due to the situation with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

"In connection with the aggravation of the situation with the coronavirus, the curfew in the enclave will be extended for another 48 hours," the spokesman said.

The curfew in the Palestinian enclave was first imposed on August 25 after the first cases of infection outside of isolation areas were registered, and has been extended several times since then.

More Stories From World

