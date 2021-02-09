Coronavirus-Related Curfew in Netherlands Extended Until March 3 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The curfew in the Netherlands over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has been extended until March 3, the country's government said in a statement.

"The curfew has been extended until Wednesday, March 3, 4:30," the cabinet said.

"This measure is necessary because new, more infectious variants of the coronavirus are occurring more often in the Netherlands. This could lead to a new surge in infections," it said.