Coronavirus-Related Death Toll in France Rises by 263 to 26,643 - Health Authorities

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) France confirmed 263 fatalities from complications related to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 26,643, the national public health service (DGS) said on Monday.

On Sunday, France registered 70 coronavirus-related deaths.

"Since March 1, we have mourned 26,643 deaths that are related to COVID-19 ” 16,820 deaths were registered in hospitals and 9,823 in social and medical institutions," the DGS said.

At the same time, COVID-19 case count in France has increased by 456 over the past day and reached 177,547.

According to health authorities, 22,284 COVID-19 carriers are currently being treated in hospitals, and 2,712 of them are in critical condition.

The DGS also said that the number of people who were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus had reached 56,724.

