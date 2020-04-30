Coronavirus-Related Death Toll in Moldova Rises by 7 to 116 People - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) A further seven people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Moldova have died over the preceding 24 hours, raising the total death toll in the country to 116, the national Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

"To date, 1,182 people have recovered, 116 people have died due to COVID-19," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

On Wednesday, the ministry announced two deaths related to the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours.

The official case total in Moldova remains 3,771, including 960 health care professionals who have tested positive for the disease.

Elsewhere in Europe, nine new cases of the coronavirus disease were confirmed in Latvia over the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall total to 858, the Center for Disease Prevention and Control said.

The country's COVID-19 death toll still stands at 15, after two new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Latvian Health Minister Ilze Vinkele said on Wednesday that she expects a second wave of COVID-19 in the Autumn as the flu season begins.

Moldova and Latvia have both introduced stringent social distancing measures to curb the spread of the outbreak. A 60-day state of emergency was declared in Moldova on March 17. All international air travel has been suspended and the country's land borders have been closed. Educational institutions have canceled all activities, and all public events are banned.

Similar measures are in force in Latvia, as a state of emergency is in force until May 12. Along with border restrictions, schools and universities remain closed and all public gatherings have been banned.