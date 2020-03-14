Coronavirus-Related Deaths in UK Rise to 21 - Health Department

(@FahadShabbir)

Ten more people have died from coronavirus-related complications in the United Kingdom in the past day, bringing the death toll to 21, the Department of Health said Saturday

"As of 9am [GMT] on 14 March 2020, 37,746 people have been tested in the UK, of which 36,606 were confirmed negative and 1,140 were confirmed as positive.

21 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died," it said.

The health authority urged people who develop a high temperature and a continuous cough to stay at home. It said it will not be testing patients who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.