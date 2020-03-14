UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus-Related Deaths In UK Rise To 21 - Health Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:14 PM

Coronavirus-Related Deaths in UK Rise to 21 - Health Department

Ten more people have died from coronavirus-related complications in the United Kingdom in the past day, bringing the death toll to 21, the Department of Health said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Ten more people have died from coronavirus-related complications in the United Kingdom in the past day, bringing the death toll to 21, the Department of Health said Saturday.

"As of 9am [GMT] on 14 March 2020, 37,746 people have been tested in the UK, of which 36,606 were confirmed negative and 1,140 were confirmed as positive.

21 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died," it said.

The health authority urged people who develop a high temperature and a continuous cough to stay at home. It said it will not be testing patients who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Related Topics

Died United Kingdom March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Qualification of PTM MNA Ali Wazir challenged befo ..

5 minutes ago

PML-N, opposition have split narratives: Dr Firdou ..

41 seconds ago

Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi working remotely

15 minutes ago

Sudanese Prime Minister Plans to Visit Moscow in 2 ..

42 seconds ago

Prime Minister advises people to follow safety ins ..

44 seconds ago

Jordan suspends study in schools, universities, st ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.