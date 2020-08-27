Coronavirus-Related Emergency Regime in Lebanon Extended Until Year-End

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Lebanon's Supreme Council of Defense said the decision had been made to extend the coronavirus-related emergency regime in the country until December 31 due to an increase in the number of cases, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"The Supreme Council of Defense extended the civil mobilization regime from August 31 to December 31 and demanded that the health minister hold talks with private hospitals within five days to open specialized departments for the treatment of patients with coronavirus," the press service said.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported 561 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease over the past day. The overall number of patients increased to 14,248, with 139 deaths.