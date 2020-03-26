UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus-Related Fatalities Among Doctors In Italy Rise To 36 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:47 PM

Coronavirus-Related Fatalities Among Doctors in Italy Rise to 36 - Reports

A total of 36 Italian doctors have passed away due to COVID-19, the ANSA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Federazione Nazionale degli Ordini dei Medici Chirurghi e degli Odontoiatri, the national federation of doctors' guilds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) A total of 36 Italian doctors have passed away due to COVID-19, the ANSA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Federazione Nazionale degli Ordini dei Medici Chirurghi e degli Odontoiatri, the national federation of doctors' guilds.

The number of fatalities increased after three doctors in the city of Bergamo perished overnight, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, the number of infected medical workers has increased to 6,025, which is nine percent of all cases.

According to the latest report by the Health Ministry, there are 57,521 active COVID-19 cases in Italy, with the death toll standing at 7,503.

