Coronavirus-Related Fatalities Among Doctors In Italy Rise To 137 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:29 PM

Coronavirus-Related Fatalities Among Doctors in Italy Rise to 137 - Reports

A total of 137 doctors have passed away in Italy due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Italian news agency ANSA reported on Monday, citing the national federation of doctors' guilds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A total of 137 doctors have passed away in Italy due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Italian news agency ANSA reported on Monday, citing the national federation of doctors' guilds.

Seven doctors have died on Monday.

The latest casualty is said to be Antonio Lerose, an ear, nose and throat specialist.

Italy is one of the worst hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak, with 178,972 confirmed cases and 23,660 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Died Italy Coronavirus

