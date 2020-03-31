Coronavirus-Related Fatalities in Latin American Countries Increase by 8 Times in 1 Week

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The overall number of COVID-19 fatalities in Latin America increased by eight times over the past week and reached 352, according to the data collected from the health ministries of the regional countries.

As of March 22, the region recorded 44 deaths from the coronavirus-related complications. Moreover, the overall number of cases increased from 4,161 to 15,084.

Brazil, the most affected country in the region, registered 4,256 cases and 136 deaths. It is followed by Chile with 2,449 confirmed cases and eight deaths. Ecuador is also in the top three hardest-hit states as it registered 1,924 cases and 58 fatalities.

Mexico saw a sharp spike in the number of cases - from 251 a week ago to 993 as of Monday, while the number of deaths reached 20.

Other countries have less than 1,000 confirmed cases, including Panama with 989 cases and 24 deaths; the Dominican Republic with 859 cases and 39 deaths, Peru with 852 cases and 18 fatalities; Argentina with 820 cases and 20 deaths; Colombia with 702 cases and 10 deaths; Uruguay with 309 cases and one death; Costa Rica with 295 cases and two fatalities; Honduras with 139 cases and two deaths; Cuba with 139 cases and three deaths; and Venezuela with 129 cases and three deaths.

Several countries have less than 100 cases, including Bolivia (96 cases and three deaths), Paraguay (64 cases and three deaths), Guatemala (35 cases and one fatality), El Salvador (30 cases and no recorded death) and Nicaragua, where four people got infected and one died from COVID-19.