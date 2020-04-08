UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Response Raises Risk Of Child Abuse - Agencies

Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) With a third of the global population in coronavirus lockdown, children around the world face an unprecedented risk of abuse online and at home, heads of humanitarian organizations warned Wednesday.

In the joint statement, the leaders of the World Health Organization, the UN child protection agency UNICEF and 19 other top executives said government and tech companies must work together to prevent harm to children.

"In recent years, the global community has made significant gains in protecting children from violence. We must not allow those gains to be lost during the current turmoil," the statement read.

School closures have affected over 1.

5 billion children, the leaders said. With no safe place to escape to, children face a higher risk of physical, psychological and sexual abuse at home, as well as cyberbullying and sexual exploitation online.

"For many, growing economic vulnerability will increase the threat of child labour, child marriage and child trafficking," they added.

Governments, they said, must integrate measures in their coronavirus response plans to protect minors from violence and neglect, including by designating child protection services as essential and funding them accordingly. Tech firms must do more to moderate harmful online content and set up free helplines and safe e-education platforms.

