UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Reveals 'fragility Of Our World': UN Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:56 PM

Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief

Coronavirus has revealed the "fragile skeleton" of societies and could push 100 million people into extreme poverty, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Coronavirus has revealed the "fragile skeleton" of societies and could push 100 million people into extreme poverty, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday.

Speaking on the 102nd birthday anniversary of the late Nelson Mandela -- South Africa's first black president -- Guterres said coronavirus was "shining a spotlight" on global injustice.

"We have been brought to our knees -- by a microscopic virus. The pandemic has demonstrated the fragility of our world." "Entire regions that were making progress on eradicating poverty and narrowing inequality have been set back years, in a matter of months," he warned at a virtual memorial lecture organised by the Johannesburg-based Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The economic fallout of the pandemic, which has infected more than 14 million and killed close to 600,000 people worldwide, is being disproportionately felt among informal workers, small businesses and women, Guterres said.

"We face the deepest global recession since World War II," he said. "One hundred million more people could be pushed into extreme poverty. We could see famines of historic proportions." Coronavirus is an "x-ray" that has revealed "fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built", he added, citing unequal healthcare provision, unpaid care work, income disparity and climate change as some of the concerns.

"It is exposing fallacies and falsehoods everywhere... The delusion that we live in a post-racist world. The myth that we are all in the same boat." He said the world's 26 richest people hold as much wealth as half the global population.

"But income, pay and wealth are not the only measures of inequality," he added.

Guterres said people were running out of patience at the glaring disparities and discrimination across societies.

He singled out the global anti-racism movement stoked by the death of George Floyd -- an African-American man killed by a white policeman in May -- as simply "one more sign that people have had enough".

Enough of "inequality and discrimination that treats people as criminals on the basis of their skin colour", enough of "structural racism" and "systematic injustice".

Coronavirus, he said, had also created an opportunity for world leaders to build a "more equal and sustainable world".

"We are at breaking point. But we know which side of history we are on."

Related Topics

World United Nations Nelson Mandela Man Progress George Same South Africa May Criminals Women World War All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

12 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

42 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

57 minutes ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

1 hour ago

PPP nominates members of Karachi Committee

59 seconds ago

Police booked 31 stone crushing plant owners

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.