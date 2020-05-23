French lawmaker Nicolas Dupont-Aignan told Sputnik on Friday that the rampant deindustrialization in France is making it challenging for the European country to cope with the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and forcing it to depend on other countries, including China

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) French lawmaker Nicolas Dupont-Aignan told Sputnik on Friday that the rampant deindustrialization in France is making it challenging for the European country to cope with the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and forcing it to depend on other countries, including China.

Dupont-Aignan, the chief of the Debout la France party who once ran in the presidential election against incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, believes that the deindustrialization, relocation of factories and a significant loss of export market share due to the rise of China and other emerging markets, is a sign of France's economic woes.

"After the health catastrophe that we have experienced and which continues to threaten us, French [people] no longer tolerate the tragic consequences of deindustrialization organized by successive governments. The best doctors, nurses and caregivers need a reliable and innovative national industry by their side to ensure the quantity and quality of materials and medicines. The 'start-up nation' of Macron is not only synonymous with unemployment and low wages, but also a threat to the lives of the citizens themselves," the French politician said.

According to Dupont-Aignan, France's production of medical supplies and medicines did not meet actual demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

In early March, when the pandemic was starting to swipe through the European Union, France had ordered 250 million medical masks to ease an acute shortage of personal protective equipment. A month later, as the situation was becoming direr, the French government ordered more than 2 billion masks from China. Paris also pledged to ramp up its own production of personal protective items.

"While China has increased its production of masks by 10 times, the French government, after three months, is struggling to double production despite multiple initiatives from civil society.

Morocco manages to produce seven times more masks per inhabitant than France," the lawmaker noted.

In early May, the French government claimed that masks were useless against COVID-19, but according to some lawmakers, it was simply because there were not enough of them to provide for everyone.

"While drug shortages are now recognized by all, the government has refused all our proposals to mobilize the Central Pharmacy of the Armed Forces and the Agency for Equipment and Health Products, capable of producing many [medicines] themselves but also of coordinating a new national production, then a relocation plan," Dupont-Aignan said.

The politician went on to say that the current situation in the country's industrial sector was even more overwhelming, citing the example of the General Electric multinational conglomerate, which had asked its 270 subcontractors in France for a 20 percent drop in their prices.

"This is blackmail to prepare for new outsourcing, in particular high-level maintenance and engineering activities," Dupont-Aignan suggested.

The French economy has suffered the sharpest contraction since World War II as it has been experiencing a shock caused by the COVID-19 restrictions introduced in mid-March. The country's GDP fell by 5.8 percent in the first quarter and the economic slowdown has also resulted in a record 64.9 percent drop in the number of employment applications in April.

France began gradually easing its coronavirus-related restrictions on May 11 by partially reopening non-grocery shops, cafes, parks, educational facilities and other public places in so-called green areas of the country, which are less affected by the virus. So-called red, or highly infected regions, however, remain under strict monitoring and related safety measures.

As of Friday, the French authorities have reported 181,951 COVID-19 cases, the world's seventh-highest, with 28,218 related fatalities.