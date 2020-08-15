Coronavirus Risk Level in Mexico City to Remain High Until August 23 - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that the coronavirus risk level in the capital city would remain high from August 17 to 23, despite a decrease in the number of infections and the occupancy of hospital beds.

"As predicted, Mexico City will keep the orange level next week [the Mexico epidemiological risk color scheme has four colors]," Sheinbaum said.

Last week, the Mexico City government authorized the opening of museums, cinemas and swimming pools.

The Mexican capital has so far confirmed 83,683 COVID-19 cases and 9,668 related deaths.