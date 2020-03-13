UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Shuts Down Museums, Sites In Greece

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Coronavirus shuts down museums, sites in Greece

Greece on Friday shut down its museums and archaeological sites until March 30 because of a shortage of guards amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the culture ministry said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Greece on Friday shut down its museums and archaeological sites until March 30 because of a shortage of guards amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the culture ministry said.

The ministry said the decision had been taken "in the interests of safeguarding staff, but also museums and monuments".

"Guard shortages have emerged at archaeological sites and museums because of (emergency) conditions," it said in a statement.

Greece has so far declared 117 cases of the coronavirus, one of whom died on Thursday after 10 days in hospital.

Three people are in intensive care and the government has shut down schools and universities, courts, cinemas, gyms and other indoor public gathering areas for two weeks in an effort to curb the outbreak.

The Greek health ministry has also put out an urgent call for an additional 2,000 medical staff.

Related Topics

Shortage Died Greece March Government Coronavirus

More Stories From World

