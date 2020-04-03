Coronavirus Situation Developing in Russia in Favorable Way - Health Minister

The situation with the coronavirus infection is developing in Russia in a favorable way, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The situation with the coronavirus infection is developing in Russia in a favorable way, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday.

"We see that the measures taken in the country impacted the arrival of patients, the state of patients. We see that the graph, the way this could develop, is currently rather favorable," Murashko told reporters.