Coronavirus Situation In Each Country Depends On People's Actions - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Coronavirus Situation in Each Country Depends on People's Actions - WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The situation around the spread of coronaviruses is different in each country, and a lot depends on how people there act, Dr. Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman of the World Health Organization, said on Tuesday.

"No country is the same as another. What we have always said from the beginning, what happens is in the hands of the people in the country. So we know what to do: we run tests, isolate [people infected with the coronavirus], find every contact, isolate [contacts], protect your health care workers, provide decent space in your health care system. But no country is the same as another.

There is no way we would predict which way something goes or compare it with another country," Harris told a biweekly briefing in Geneva when asked if the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia could rise to the same level as the United States.

To date, the US accounts for the largest number of cases globally with more than 580,000 confirmed cases and over 23,000 deaths, according to data from the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Russia surpassed 20,000 cases earlier on Tuesday in the biggest daily rise of 2,774 cases. The death toll rose to 170.

