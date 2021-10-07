Coronavirus Situation In Russia's Kaliningrad Region Extremely Difficult - Governor
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad region is very difficult, Governor Anton Alikhanov told Sputnik.
"The situation is extremely difficult, we have almost 2,000 people on inpatient treatment, almost 1,000 people are oxygen dependent," Alikhanov said.