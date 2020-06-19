(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Ten coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Kenya's massive Dadaab refugee complex, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said.

Dadaab, one of the three biggest refugee camps in the world, is made up of three camps ” Dagahaley, Ifo and Hagadera ” which together host more than 217,000 people.

"As of 17 June, 2020, there were 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Dadaab refugee complex - two were reported in Dagahaley," MSF said in a press release on Thursday.

Two patients have been discharged since the virus made it into the camp in mid-May, the health charity added. The rest are being isolated in Ifo. All their contacts have been traced and quarantined.