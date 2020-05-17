Coronavirus State of Emergency to Be Lifted in Estonia Starting Next Week - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The Estonian government has approved the lifting of the state of emergency starting from Monday, the cabinet said after a Saturday e-session, explaining that the easing of restrictions comes amid a slowing spread of the coronavirus in the country.

"The restrictions imposed during the emergency situation will be gradually eased and new legal bases will be provided," the government said in a Saturday statement, adding that "the need to extend the emergency situation is no longer necessary as the amendments of relevant laws ensured sufficient basis for both the Government and Government authorities to promptly re-establish measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease, if necessary."

According to the statement, the healthcare emergency in Estonia still remains in force and several restrictions will continue to be implemented.

"The reasonable and responsible behaviour of our people makes it possible to end the emergency situation in Estonia this week. Our joint effort has allowed us to return to a more regular life," Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said as quoted in the government statement.

He warned, however, that the people of Estonia must remain alert to prevent a new spike in coronavirus cases.

"The government confirmed during today´s session easing of restrictions under special conditions, which will be applied gradually after the end of the emergency situation," Ratas said, adding that people "should continue to act responsibly, so we would not have to retract the easing of restrictions. It is very important to abide by the 2+2 rule in order to protect Estonia from the threat of COVID-19 outbreak and from new restrictive measures."

The 2+2 rule in Estonia requires that people gather in social places in groups of no more than two people and must keep a distance of at least two meters (6.5 feet) from others.

Estonia introduced a state of emergency amid the spread of COVID-19 in March. According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are 1,770 confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia and the country's COVID-19 death toll is 63.