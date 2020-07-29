UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The coronavirus strain circulating in Hong Kong may have stopped mutating after becoming more infectious, or it comes from the same source, a recent research has suggested.

The study, conducted in July by Hong Kong's Polytechnic University with the backing of the city's health authority, looked at 26 local samples collected since late June and found them to be very similar to the recently imported strains.

Associate Professor Gilman Siu Kit-hang was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post that studies conducted during the first and second waves showed that the virus continued to mutate.

"The discovery is very different this time, proving either the virus has adapted to the human body, thus it has stopped mutation, or these cases all contracted the virus at the same venue in a short period of time," he added.

The city's administration has been criticized for exempting air and sea crews from the mandatory quarantine, after imported cases dwarfed community transmission in early July.

The secretary for food and health reportedly said that the health authority will now be able to trace back the source of the new outbreak.

Hong Kong has so far reported over 3,000 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths. A total of 1,117 patients are receiving medical help at 16 facilities, 38 of them are in critical condition.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday that the city, once a "coronavirus success story," was on the brink of a major outbreak, after the daily toll rose past 100 cases from just 10 a few weeks ago.

