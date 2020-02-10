UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus-Stricken Diamond Princess Made 2 Stops In Vietnam Late January - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:24 PM

Coronavirus-Stricken Diamond Princess Made 2 Stops in Vietnam Late January - Reports

The coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship made two stops in Vietnam in late January before eventually being quarantined off the coast of Japan, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship made two stops in Vietnam in late January before eventually being quarantined off the coast of Japan, media reported.

According to the latest figures on Monday, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases aboard the cruise ship.

Late on Sunday, Vietnamese news outlet VnExpress quoted the country's coast guard chief as saying that the passengers, predominantly Japanese, went on land at two coastal tourist destinations.

"The ship docked at the port at 07:00 a.m. [00:00 GMT] on January 27, and its passengers were taken by tour agencies to visit Hue, Da Nang and Hoi An. They had their temperatures checked along with other medical checks before going onshore. The ship left the Chan May Port at 05:00 p.m. [10:00 GMT] the same day to go to Quang Ninh," Le Van Tien, the head of the Chan May Border Guard Force, said on Sunday, as quoted by VnExpress.

The local authorities said that they had conducted medical checks of the employees who came into contact with the passengers on land, according to the publication, and also sanitized 40 smaller vessels that helped transport the tourists around the island-strewn bay of Ha Long.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on February 3, where it is set to remain until at least February 19. There are some 3,700 people on board, including 24 Russians.

The new strain of coronavirus � 2019-nCoV � was first detected in December in China's city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, and has since spread to more than 20 countries. Currently, the death toll from the new coronavirus is more than 900 in China, with the total number of registered cases exceeding 40,000.

Related Topics

China Visit Wuhan Yokohama Same Van Hue Da Nang Japan Vietnam January February May December Border Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Powerful circles decide to end PTI govt

35 minutes ago

Pakistani Band Soch’s Music featured in Bollywoo ..

48 minutes ago

More than 3 in 5 (64%) Pakistanis believe that med ..

48 minutes ago

Airlines to maintain suspension of some China flig ..

44 seconds ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says 27 Foreign Nationals ..

45 seconds ago

Ivanka Trump seeks to spearhead programmes that ad ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.