Coronavirus-Stricken Diamond Princess Made 2 Stops in Vietnam Late January - Reports

The coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship made two stops in Vietnam in late January before eventually being quarantined off the coast of Japan, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship made two stops in Vietnam in late January before eventually being quarantined off the coast of Japan, media reported.

According to the latest figures on Monday, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases aboard the cruise ship.

Late on Sunday, Vietnamese news outlet VnExpress quoted the country's coast guard chief as saying that the passengers, predominantly Japanese, went on land at two coastal tourist destinations.

"The ship docked at the port at 07:00 a.m. [00:00 GMT] on January 27, and its passengers were taken by tour agencies to visit Hue, Da Nang and Hoi An. They had their temperatures checked along with other medical checks before going onshore. The ship left the Chan May Port at 05:00 p.m. [10:00 GMT] the same day to go to Quang Ninh," Le Van Tien, the head of the Chan May Border Guard Force, said on Sunday, as quoted by VnExpress.

The local authorities said that they had conducted medical checks of the employees who came into contact with the passengers on land, according to the publication, and also sanitized 40 smaller vessels that helped transport the tourists around the island-strewn bay of Ha Long.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on February 3, where it is set to remain until at least February 19. There are some 3,700 people on board, including 24 Russians.

The new strain of coronavirus � 2019-nCoV � was first detected in December in China's city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, and has since spread to more than 20 countries. Currently, the death toll from the new coronavirus is more than 900 in China, with the total number of registered cases exceeding 40,000.