Coronavirus Tally in Germany Rises by Further 262 Cases - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 262 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 193,761, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

The death toll has grown by four to 8,961 people within the same period of time.

Some 178,100 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 256 new cases and three fatalities.

Bavaria accounts for most of Germany's COVID-19 cases (48,344), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (42,869) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,530). The German capital of Berlin has recorded 8,176 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.