UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Task Force Member Fauci Says Has No Confrontational Relationship With Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Coronavirus Task Force Member Fauci Says Has No Confrontational Relationship With Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) White House Coronavirus Task Force member Anthony Fauci said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday that he does not have a confrontational relationship with President Donald Trump regarding the administration's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"There is certainly not a confrontational relationship between me and the President," Fauci told the Senate Health, education, Labor and Pensions Committee. "I give advice and opinion based on evidence-based scientific information. He hears that, he respects it."

Fauci emphasized that he has not placed input in the Trump administration's plans to reopen the economy.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Adm.

Brett Giroir and food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn also told the Committee they do not have a confrontational relationship with Trump.

Recent US corporate-owned media outlets have said there exists a clash of ideas between Fauci and Trump over the administration's efforts to balance COVID-19 containment measures while keeping the US economy afloat.

The United States, as of midday Tuesday, has more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 81,000 deaths related to the disease, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Education White House Trump United States Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

38 minutes ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

39 minutes ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

53 minutes ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

1 hour ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

1 hour ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.