Coronavirus Task Force Member Fauci Says Has No Confrontational Relationship With Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) White House Coronavirus Task Force member Anthony Fauci said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday that he does not have a confrontational relationship with President Donald Trump regarding the administration's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"There is certainly not a confrontational relationship between me and the President," Fauci told the Senate Health, education, Labor and Pensions Committee. "I give advice and opinion based on evidence-based scientific information. He hears that, he respects it."

Fauci emphasized that he has not placed input in the Trump administration's plans to reopen the economy.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Adm.

Brett Giroir and food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn also told the Committee they do not have a confrontational relationship with Trump.

Recent US corporate-owned media outlets have said there exists a clash of ideas between Fauci and Trump over the administration's efforts to balance COVID-19 containment measures while keeping the US economy afloat.

The United States, as of midday Tuesday, has more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 81,000 deaths related to the disease, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.