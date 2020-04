Coronavirus Tests Carried Out in Russia Exceed 1 Million - Consumer Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russia has conducted over one million coronavirus tests as of Friday while about 162,000 peopleare currently being monitored for possible COVID-19, Russia's consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

"More than 1.09 million tests have been conducted in Russia... 162,000 people remain under medical supervision," Rospotrebnadzor said in a daily report.

As of Friday, over 11,900 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia leading to 94 deaths and 795 recoveries.