Coronavirus Tests for All Core White House Staff Show Negative Results - Meadows

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) All of the core White House staff have been tested for the novel coronavirus after US President Donald Trump announced he has contacted the virus, and the results are negative, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Friday.

"We've tested all of core staff, and I can tell you that Mr. [Jared] Kushner, Mr. [Dan] Scavino, myself and number of us have been tested and came back with negative results," Meadows said.