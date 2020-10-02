UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Tests For All Core White House Staff Show Negative Results - Meadows

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:28 PM

Coronavirus Tests for All Core White House Staff Show Negative Results - Meadows

All of the core White House staff have been tested for the novel coronavirus after US President Donald Trump announced he has contacted the virus, and the results are negative, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) All of the core White House staff have been tested for the novel coronavirus after US President Donald Trump announced he has contacted the virus, and the results are negative, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Friday.

"We've tested all of core staff, and I can tell you that Mr. [Jared] Kushner, Mr. [Dan] Scavino, myself and number of us have been tested and came back with negative results," Meadows said.

Related Topics

White House Trump All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's Chief Investigator Visits Syria, Discusse ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese-Israeli Talks on Maritime Border Can Last ..

3 minutes ago

Five Severely Ill Israeli Patients Recover After T ..

3 minutes ago

Walmart sells UK supermarket Asda for 6.8bn

22 minutes ago

'Seerat Chairs' to be set up in 4 more public sect ..

22 minutes ago

BKT provides financial assistance to Pashtu singer ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.