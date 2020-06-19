Coronavirus Tests May Be Carried Out by 747 Russian Laboratories - Public Health Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russia has 747 laboratories that can carry out COVID-19 tests, including 120 private ones, the public health watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Friday.

"As of today, the tests are available in 747 laboratories, including 109 those of Rospotrebnadzor, 518 of state medical facilities, and 120 private labs," the watchdog said in a statement.

Rospotrebnadzor added that as of Wednesday, Russia had carried out more than 15.9 million coronavirus tests.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 8.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 453,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has registered 561,091 COVID-19 cases so far, with 7,660 fatalities and 313,963 recoveries.