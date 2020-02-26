Coronavirus Threat Prompts US Forces in Japan to Limit Travel to Korea - Commander

The US military in Japan restricted non-essential travel by American service members to South Korea to prevent exposure to the coronavirus, according to an order issued on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The US military in Japan restricted non-essential travel by American service members to South Korea to prevent exposure to the coronavirus, according to an order issued on Wednesday.

"The commander also restricted non-essential travel to the Republic of Korea (ROK).

This decision followed the Centers for Disease Control decision to increase the risk assessment for the ROK [South Korea] as the coronavirus spreads in the country," the order stated.

The order advised limiting or canceling meetings, training events, formations and large social gathering, while encouraging strict hygiene measures such as frequent hand washing.

An American based in South Korea become the first US service member to be diagnosed with disease, which has sickened more than 1,261 people and killed at least 12 in the nation as of Wednesday, according to the country's health officials.