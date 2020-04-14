Coronavirus to cut global economy by 3% in 2020: IMF

The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the global economy into a deep recession this year, cutting world output by three percent, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the global economy into a deep recession this year, cutting world output by three percent, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

If the virus is contained and economies can begin operating again, 2021 should see a rebound of 5.

8 percent, according to the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook.

The US economy is expected to contract by 5.9 percent, but recover with growth of 4.7 percent next year.

But the IMF warned that there are "severe risks of a worse outcome," due to the "extreme uncertainty around the strength of the recovery."