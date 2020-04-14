UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus To Cut Global Economy By 3% In 2020: IMF

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:35 PM

Coronavirus to cut global economy by 3% in 2020: IMF

The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the global economy into a deep recession this year, cutting world output by three percent, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the global economy into a deep recession this year, cutting world output by three percent, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

If the virus is contained and economies can begin operating again, 2021 should see a rebound of 5.

8 percent, according to the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook.

The US economy is expected to contract by 5.9 percent, but recover with growth of 4.7 percent next year.

But the IMF warned that there are "severe risks of a worse outcome," due to the "extreme uncertainty around the strength of the recovery."

Related Topics

IMF World Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President to convene a meeting on April 18 to mull ..

5 minutes ago

IMF sees eurozone economy crashing by 7.5% this ye ..

5 minutes ago

Stock markets rise as China data beats forecasts

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

5 minutes ago

Current Economic Situation in Russia Requires More ..

5 minutes ago

District price control committee finalizes rates

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.