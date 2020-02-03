Coronavirus To Have Temporary Effect On China's Economy - Moody's
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:25 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) A coronavirus outbreak is likely to have a temporary influence on the Chinese economy, the estimate of China's GDP growth in 2020 remains the same, Moody's ratings agency said Monday.
The 2020 GDP growth is expected to remain at 5.8 percent, the agency said.