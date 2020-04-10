Coronavirus to Hit World Economy Harder Than 2008 Financial Crisis - Russian Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic will have a greater impact on the global economy that the 2008 financial crisis, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said during a G20 ministerial on Friday.

"The emergency triggered by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic will cause both health and economic problems.

The fallout from it will be greater that the 2008-2009 financial crisis," he said during a video conference of G20 energy ministers.

Novak said the international community must pull together to battle the outbreak and deal with its economic and social consequences as outlined in the G20 leaders' declaration, adopted at last month's emergency summit on the coronavirus.