Coronavirus to Remain - Kremlin Spokesman Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was very difficult to defeat COVID-19, adding that it would remain with us.

"Not to defeat, but to get into a comfortable existence. The virus itself is very difficult to defeat. It will not go anywhere, it will be with us," Peskov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper when asked if vaccination and natural immunization were a way to defeat the virus.