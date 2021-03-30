UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus To Remain - Kremlin Spokesman Peskov

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:20 AM

Coronavirus to Remain - Kremlin Spokesman Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was very difficult to defeat COVID-19, adding that it would remain with us.

"Not to defeat, but to get into a comfortable existence. The virus itself is very difficult to defeat. It will not go anywhere, it will be with us," Peskov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper when asked if vaccination and natural immunization were a way to defeat the virus.

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 30, 2021 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Crown Prince&#039 ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince makes phone call to King of Jor ..

9 hours ago

Kuwait: 1,251 coronavirus infections, 12 deaths, 1 ..

9 hours ago

National Media Team discusses several initiatives ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.