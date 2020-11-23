Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Monday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,388,590 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,388,590 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 58,647,610 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 37,298,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 7,157 new deaths and 511,144 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 925 new deaths, followed by Italy with 562 and India with 511.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 256,798 deaths from 12,249,198 cases. At least 4,526,513 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 169,183 deaths from 6,071,401 cases, India with 133,738 deaths from 9,139,865 cases, Mexico with 101,676 deaths from 1,041,875 cases, and the United Kingdom with 55,024 deaths from 1,512,045 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 135 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 108, Spain 91, Italy 82. China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,442 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,493 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 434,831 deaths from 12,480,101 cases, Europe 372,285 deaths from 16,439,462 infections, and the United States and Canada 268,241 deaths from 12,577,752 cases.

Asia has reported 188,409 deaths from 11,916,898 cases, the middle East 74,169 deaths from 3,131,313 cases, Africa 49,714 deaths from 2,071,937 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,150 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.