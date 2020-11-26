Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,410,829 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,410,829 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 59,794,270 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 38,047,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 12,699 new deaths and 596,028 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,081 new deaths, followed by France with 1,005 and Italy with 853.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 259,976 deaths from 12,597,506 cases. At least 4,696,664 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 170,115 deaths from 6,118,708 cases, India with 134,699 deaths from 9,222,216 cases, Mexico with 102,739 deaths from 1,060,152 cases, and the United Kingdom with 55,838 deaths from 1,538,794 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 138 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 108, Spain 93, Italy 85.

China has to date declared 86,469 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,530 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 438,067 deaths from 12,588,507 cases, Europe 384,397 deaths from 16,913,581 infections, and the United States and Canada 271,568 deaths from 12,937,677 cases.

Asia has reported 190,015 deaths from 12,045,126 cases, the middle East 75,534 deaths from 3,185,933 cases, Africa 50,307 deaths from 2,093,240 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,210 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.