Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,829,089 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,829,089 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 129,564,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Thursday, 12,226 new deaths and 703,713 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 3,769 new deaths, followed by United States with 1,078 and Hungary with 525.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 553,120 deaths from 30,539,175 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 325,284 deaths from 12,839,844 cases, Mexico with 203,664 deaths from 2,244,268 cases, India with 163,396 deaths from 12,303,131 cases, and Britain with 126,764 deaths from 4,350,266 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 250 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 220, Montenegro 205, Bosnia-Herzegovina 203 and Belgium 199.

Europe overall has 962,463 deaths from 44,160,858 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 788,583 deaths from 24,990,294 infections, and the United States and Canada 576,113 deaths from 31,525,181 cases.

Asia has reported 273,384 deaths from 18,052,699 cases, the middle East 114,511 deaths from 6,562,048 cases, Africa 113,038 deaths from 4,235,833 cases, and Oceania 997 deaths from 37,678 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.