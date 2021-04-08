Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,890,054 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,890,054 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 133,077,500 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Wednesday, 14,864 new deaths and 644,276 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 3,829 new deaths, followed by the United States with 2,580 and Poland with 956.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 559,117 deaths from 30,922,760 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 340,776 deaths from 13,193,205 cases, Mexico with 205,598 deaths from 2,261,879 cases, India with 166,862 deaths from 12,928,574 cases, and the United Kingdom with 126,927 deaths from 4,367,291 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 256 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 232, Bosnia-Herzegovina 217, Montenegro 212 and Belgium 201.

Europe overall has 983,812 deaths from 45,422,017 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 811,360 deaths from 25,670,953 infections, and the United States and Canada 582,285 deaths from 31,948,268 cases.

Asia has reported 280,023 deaths from 18,887,656 cases, the middle East 117,030 deaths from 6,807,125 cases, Africa 114,539 deaths from 4,302,199 cases, and Oceania 1,005 deaths from 39,287 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.