Coronavirus Toll At 11 GMT Saturday

Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:36 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 364,362 people since the outbreak last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 11 GMT on Saturday.

At least 5,931,510 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. At least 2,455,400 of these are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 102,836 deaths from 1,747,087 cases. At least 406,446 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 38,161 deaths from 271,222 cases, Italy with 33,229 deaths from 232,248 cases, France with 28,714 deaths and 186,797 cases and Brazil with 27,878 deaths and 465,166 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,999 cases. It has 78,302 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 177,043 deaths from 2,125,665 cases, the United States and Canada have 109,865 deaths from 1,836,473 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 48,643 deaths from 928,758 cases, Asia 15,504 deaths from 511,698 cases, the middle East 9,258 deaths from 385,512 cases, Africa 3,917 deaths from 134,856 cases and Oceania 132 deaths from 8,555 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

