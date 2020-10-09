Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,063,346 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,063,346 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

More than 36,595,740 cases of coronavirus have been registered worldwide. Of these, at least 25,332,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 6,408 new deaths and 355,735 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were India with 964, followed by the United States with 938 and Brazil with 729.

The US remains the worst-hit country with 212,789 deaths from 7,607,848 cases, while at least 3,021,252 people have been declared recovered.

The next hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 148,957 deaths from 5,028,444 cases, India with 106,490 deaths from 6,906,151 cases, Mexico with 83,096 deaths from 804,488 cases, and Britain with 42,592 deaths from 561,815 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 100 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 87, and Bolivia, Brazil and Spain all on 70.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,521 cases (21 new since Thursday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,681 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 364,642 deaths from 9,933,970 cases, Europe 239,509 deaths from 6,202,269 infections, and the United States and Canada 222,343 deaths from 7,782,902 cases.

Asia has reported 149,446 deaths from 8,943,604 cases, the middle East 49,026 deaths from 2,152,107 cases, Africa 37,389 deaths from 1,548,565 cases, and Oceania 991 deaths from 32,325 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.