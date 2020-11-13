Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,294,539 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,294,539 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 52,775,840 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 34,033,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 9,921 new deaths and 608,625 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,512 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 908 and Italy with 636.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 242,435 deaths from 10,555,469 cases. At least 4,051,256 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 164,281 deaths from 5,781,582 cases, India with 128,668 deaths from 8,728,795 cases, Mexico with 97,056 deaths from 991,835 cases, and the United Kingdom with 50,928 deaths from 1,290,195 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 120 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 106, Spain 87, Brazil 77.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,307 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,279 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 419,270 deaths from 11,885,876 cases, Europe 326,527 deaths from 13,904,462 infections, and the United States and Canada 253,189 deaths from 10,835,945 cases.

Asia has reported 180,371 deaths from 11,320,972 cases, the middle East 67,695 deaths from 2,862,682 cases, Africa 46,546 deaths from 1,935,915 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 29,988 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.