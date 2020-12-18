UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Friday

Fri 18th December 2020

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,662,792 people since the outbreak last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 1100 GMT on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,662,792 people since the outbreak last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 74,890,910 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 47,866,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 13,073 new deaths and 737,123 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 3,249, followed by Brazil with 1,092 and Mexico with 718.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 310,792 deaths from 17,213,887 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 184,827 deaths from 7,110,434 cases, India with 144,789 deaths from 9,979,447 cases, Mexico with 116,487 deaths from 1,289,298 cases, and Italy with 67,220 deaths from 1,906,377 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 159 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 112, Italy with 111, Bosnia-Herzegovina 108 and Slovenia 107.

Europe overall has 504,009 deaths from 23,261,318 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 479,865 deaths from 14,414,192 infections, and the United States and Canada 324,650 deaths from 17,700,036 cases.

Asia has reported 209,265 deaths from 13,299,540 cases, the middle East 86,231 deaths from 3,732,016 cases, Africa 57,829 deaths from 2,453,152 cases, and Oceania 943 deaths from 30,657 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

