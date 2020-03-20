UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Friday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:28 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 246,440 with 10,316 deaths, across 161 countries and territories at 1100 GMT Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 246,440 with 10,316 deaths, across 161 countries and territories at 1100 GMT Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1900 GMT on Thursday, there were 490 new deaths reported and 13,763 new cases globally.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections, with many countries now only testing cases that require hospitalisation China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the outbreak emerged in late December, has to date declared 80,976 cases, including 3,248 deaths, with 71,150 people recovered.

The country declared 48 new cases and three new fatalities since Thursday.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, now has more fatalities than China with 3,405, as well as having 41,035 infections with 4,440 recoveries.

The third worst-hit country is Iran with 1,433 fatalities and 19,644 cases, followed by Spain with 1,002 deaths and 19,980 cases, and France with 372 deaths and 10,995 cases.

Since 1900 GMT Thursday, Peru announced its first fatality, while Haiti, the US Virgin Islands and the Caribbean island nation of Saint Lucia have reported their first cases.

Related Topics

World Iran China France Hong Kong Macau Spain Peru Saint Lucia Haiti February December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS temporarily shifts all clinical services to V ..

18 minutes ago

Black laws cannot deter Kashmiris from liberation ..

21 minutes ago

Improved justice system first step towards welfare ..

21 minutes ago

Umar Akmal charged by PCB

22 minutes ago

Coronavirus damaging our fragile economy: Mian Zah ..

27 minutes ago

SA halts entry and prayer in outer courtyards of h ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.