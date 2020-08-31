Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 847,071 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 847,071 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 25,273,510 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 16,355,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 3,698 new deaths and 217,825 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 971, Brazil with 366 and Mexico with 339.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 183,068 deaths from 5,997,623 cases. At least 2,153,939 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 120,828 deaths from 3,862,311 cases, India 64,469 deaths from 3,621,245 cases, Mexico with 64,158 deaths from 595,841 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,499 deaths from 334,467 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 87 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (85), Spain 62, the United Kingdom 61, and Chile 59.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,048 cases including 4,634 deaths and 80,177 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 275,595 deaths from 7,274,452 cases, Europe 215,405 deaths from 3,943,733 infections, and the United States and Canada 192,222 deaths from 6,125,528 cases.

Asia has reported 97,245 deaths from 5,162,032 cases, the middle East 36,326 deaths from 1,491,382 cases, Africa 29,585 deaths from 1,247,364 cases, and Oceania 693 deaths from 29,023 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.