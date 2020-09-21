Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 961,531 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 961,531 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 31,110,400 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 21,082,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 3,634 new deaths and 251,863 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,130, followed by Brazil with 363 and Argentina with 254.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 199,513 deaths from 6,812,332 cases. At least 2,590,671 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the next hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 136,895 deaths from 4,544,629 cases, India with 87,882 deaths from 5,487,580 cases, Mexico with 73,493 deaths from 697,663 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,759 deaths from 394,257 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 95 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 86, Bolivia 65, Spain 65, and Brazil 64.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,291 cases (12 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,484 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 323,894 deaths from 8,759,032 cases, Europe 225,515 deaths from 4,865,103 infections, the United States and Canada 20,8769 deaths from 6,955,933 cases, Asia 126,056 deaths from 7,284,199 cases, the middle East 42,423 deaths from 1,804,644 cases, Africa 33,953 deaths from 1,410,385 cases, and Oceania 921 deaths from 31,110 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.