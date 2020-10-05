UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Monday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:38 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,037,971 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ):The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,037,971 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

More than 35,243,990 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 24,354,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 3,912 new deaths and 265,563 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 903, followed by United States with 390 and Brazil with 365.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 209,734 deaths from 7,418,737 cases. At least 2,911,699 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 146,352 deaths from 4,915,289 cases, India with 102,685 deaths from 6,623,815 cases, Mexico with 79,088 deaths from 761,665 cases, and United Kingdom with 42,350 deaths from 502,978 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Peru with 99 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium on 87, Bolivia, Brazil and Spain all on 69.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,470 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,628 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 354,094 deaths from 9,642,045 cases, Europe 235,553 deaths from 5,798,368 infections, the United States and Canada 219,215 deaths from 7,584,893 cases, Asia 144,479 deaths from 8,600,351 cases, middle East 47,140 deaths from 2,069,460 cases, Africa 36,508 deaths from 1,516,886 cases, and Oceania 982 deaths from 31,995.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

