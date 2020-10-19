Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,114,836 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT Monday.

At least 40,064,580 cases of coronavirus have been registered, of whom at least 27,549,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 4,198 new deaths and 323,553 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 579 new deaths, followed by United States with 509 and Iran with 337.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 219,676 deaths from 8,155,592 cases. At least 3,234,138 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 153,905 deaths from 5,235,344 cases, India with 114,610 deaths from 7,550,273 cases, Mexico with 86,167 deaths from 851,227 cases, and the United Kingdom with 43,646 deaths from 722,409 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Peru with 102 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 90, Bolivia 73, Brazil 72.

China has to date declared 85,685 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,786 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 380,467 deaths from 10,506,757 cases, Europe 250,756 deaths from 7,464,354 infections, and the United States and Canada 229,436 deaths from 8,353,716 cases.

Asia has reported 160,045 deaths from 9,743,257 cases, the middle East 53,386 deaths from 2,316,043 cases, Africa 39,740 deaths from 1,647,157 cases, and Oceania 1,006 deaths from 33,297 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.