Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,255,803 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

More than 50,376,020 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 32,718,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 5,620 new deaths and 484,920 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths are United States with 548 new deaths followed by India with 490 and Iran with 459.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 237,584 deaths from 9,972,333 cases. At least 3,851,465 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 162,397 deaths from 5,664,115 cases, India with 126,611 deaths from 8,553,657 cases, Mexico with 95,027 deaths from 967,825 cases, and the United Kingdom with 49,044 deaths from 1,192,013 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 113 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 106, Spain 83, Brazil 76.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,245 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,187 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean together have 412,633 deaths from 11,636,975 cases, Europe has 307,224 deaths from 12,773,490 infections, and the United States and Canada 248,090 deaths from 10,233,629 cases.

Asia has reported 177,323 deaths from 11,076,047 cases, the middle East 64,581 deaths from 2,742,914 cases, Africa 45,011 deaths from 1,883,036 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 29,933 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.