Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,593,872 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 116,768,620 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Sunday, 5,034 new deaths and 360,341 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,086 new deaths, followed by the United States with 617 and Russia with 379.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 525,035 deaths from 28,999,266 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 265,411 deaths from 11,019,344 cases, Mexico with 190,604 deaths from 2,128,600 cases, India with 157,853 deaths from 11,229,398 cases, and the United Kingdom with 124,419 deaths from 4,218,520 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 204 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 192, Slovenia 187, Britain 183 and Montenegro 170.

Europe overall has 875,206 deaths from 38,693,968 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 698,466 deaths from 22,089,230 infections, and the United States and Canada 547,270 deaths from 29,885,362 cases.

Asia has reported 259,877 deaths from 16,375,872 cases, the middle East 106,333 deaths from 5,722,679 cases, Africa 105,767 deaths from 3,968,760 cases, and Oceania 953 deaths from 32,757 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.