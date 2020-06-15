Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 433,493 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 433,493 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 7,928,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,574,300 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 115,732 deaths from 2,094,069 cases. At least 561,816 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 43,332 deaths from 867,624 infections, Britain with 41,698 deaths from 295,889 cases, Italy with 34,345 deaths from 236,989 cases, and France with 29,407 deaths from 194,023 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,181 infections with 78,370 recoveries.

Europe overall has 187,925 deaths from 2,411,653 cases, the United States and Canada have 123,928 deaths from 2,192,802 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 79,777 deaths from 1,654,461 cases, Asia 23,361 deaths from 855,373 cases, the middle East 11,848 deaths from 561,067 cases, Africa 6,523 deaths from 244,532 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,710 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.